Coronavirus outbreak: Haryana restricts gathering of more than 20 people

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 23:33 IST

The Haryana government on Friday decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in urban and rural areas, restricting the gathering of more than 20 persons at a public place. The measure was initiated as a precaution to check the spread of coronavirus.

ROADWAYS BUSES NOT TO PLY DURING JANATA CURFEW

An official spokesperson said that it was decided that the norms of social distancing would be ensured during imposition of Section 144 of CrPC. The spokesperson said that public transportation in the state would remain suspended from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 in view of the call of a voluntary curfew by the Prime Minister. After the closure of school and colleges, it was decided that coaching centres would also be shut down till March 31, the spokesperson said.

It was also decided that the respective general managers of Haryana roadways in the districts would be authorised to take decision regarding reducing the frequency of intra-state and inter-state public transport depending on the number of passengers on a day-to-day basis. Though the frequency of buses could be reduced up to 40%, they would also make sure that passengers do not suffer. The city bus service in Gurugram has been curtailed till further orders.

BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE SUSPENDED FOR PDS BENEFICIARIES

The police department would also set up quarantine facilities and isolation wards on the pattern of health department. It was also decided that dry ration would be distributed to the beneficiaries of Angwanwadi centres at their doorstep. The biometric system in fair price shops has been suspended for this month and public distribution system beneficiaries could take ration without biometric authentication. It was informed that the state has adequate stock of commodities such as moong dal, chana dal, rice and wheat floor.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged government employees to remain alert and available round-the-clock in this time of need. Khattar directed the officers to ensure the availability of adequate stock of essential commodities and assured people that there would be no shortage of essential commodities.