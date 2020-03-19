Coronavirus outbreak: Teachers in Chandigarh anxious after being asked to report to school

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:50 IST

In the wake of a 23-year-old woman testing positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night, teachers and non-teaching staffers got anxious after they were still asked to report to their respective schools.

Also, despite directives from the Union ministry of human resource (MHRD), Chandigarh schools have not suspended exams.

A school teacher employee union leader said, “There is growing unrest among the teachers as they are being asked to report to the school in times of a national crisis. We are also prone to infection. Moreover, every day hundreds of students visit the school. How will they ensure that the infection won’t reach us?”

Teachers also have been sharing messages on social media regarding the matter.

A UT Samagra Siksha Teachers’ Union leader said, “Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodayas, schools in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana along with the Panjab University have announced the closure of their institutions. How long will UT administration take?”

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director of school education, Chandigarh, said, “We have sent the file for approval to the higher authorities. As of now, the schools and training of teachers will continue.”

Sources informed after the training in Covid-19 handling of the teachers, they will be appointed as the government officials to handle the situation across the Chandigarh. The training will be conducted by the UT health department which is headed by the director of school education himself.

Meanwhile, all UT college teachers along with teachers of Panjab University have been instructed not to visit colleges and be available online to work from home remotely.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said as classes in schools and colleges have been suspended till March 31, the administration will soon decide whether teachers should continue to attend school.