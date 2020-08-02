e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid-19 death toll crosses century mark in Ludhiana

Covid-19 death toll crosses century mark in Ludhiana

July witnessed the most deaths as 67 succumbed to the virus

chandigarh Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:28 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image
Representative image
         

Eight Covid-19 related fatalities were reported from Ludhiana on Sunday taking the death toll to 105. Of these, seven are male, while one is female.

The deceased include a 55- year-old woman from Surinder Nagar, 69- year- old from Ghuman village in Riakot, 70 year-old from Salem Tabri, 60 year-old from Azad Nagar, 57-year-old from Harkirat Pura and 67- year-old from Campa street near Giaspura.

Also, a 71-year-old from Dugri and 45- year-old from old city died at SPS Hospital.

The city reported its first Covid-19 casualty on March 29. July witnessed the most deaths as 67 succumbed to the virus.

In August, the contagion has claimed 17 lives in just two days. Nine patients died while 193 persons tested positive on August 1.

Virus claimed 54 lives in 10 days

The virus claimed 54 lives in Ludhiana in the last 10 days. The city reported seven deaths on July 25, while two deaths were reported on July 26.

As many as five succumbed to the virus on July 27, while six deaths were reported on July 28.

The contagion claimed nine lives on July 29, whereas two persons died on July 30. Six, succumbed to the virus on July 31 and nine deaths were reported on August 1.

Meanwhile, 78 fresh Covid cases were reported on Sunday, taking the district tally to 3,517.

7 cops test positive

Seven cops, including additional deputy commissioner of police (industrial security), Gurpreet Singh Sikand, tested positive for the virus. Sikand had fever for four to five days and is now undergoing home isolation.

Also, an ASI from Daba police station, constable from licensing unit, home guard from special task force, senior constable from Ghumar Mandi police post, ASI from CIA-III and another ASI from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police post tested positive.

