Covid-19 threat: Multimedia centres a boon for students, say Punjabi varsity officials

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:07 IST

Amid coronavirus outbreak and classes being dismissed, 21 educational multimedia research centres across country, including one at the Punjabi University, Patiala, have come to the rescue of students, said Punjabi University spokesperson Dr Happy Jeji, here on Thursday.

She said that the Union ministry of human resource development has made special provisions for providing education to students all over India through e-learning. “As classes have been suspended in most educational institutions in India as a precautionary measure, the students have been provided the opportunity to continue studies in safe environment through these centres,” she added.

She said that the facility of e-learning has been provided by accessing the digital educational platforms of the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC).

“Under the programme, e-content of courseware for 87 undergraduate subjects are available,” she said.

An official said students can connect to the free-to-air DTH channels, including that of Punjabi University, which are available on DD free dish, Dish TV and Reliance Jio mobile app.

Besides this, students can also track the CEC-UGC YouTube channel and make use of unlimited educational lectures absolutely free to keep pace with the academics during the current situation.

In the current semester, the CEC is also delivering more than 150 SWAYAM MOOCs for the undergraduate and postgraduate students.