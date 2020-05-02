Covid lockdown: EPFO simplifies e-return for businesses

chandigarh

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:56 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has relaxed the norms for filing of electronic-challan-cum-return (ECR) in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

To ease the compliance procedure under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, the filing of monthly ECR has been separated from payment of the statutory contributions reported in the ECR.

The ECR can now be filed by an employer without the need of simultaneous payment of contributions and the latter can be paid later by the employer after filing the ECR.

“Filing of ECR by the employer on time is indicative of employer’s intent to comply and will not therefore attract penal consequences if the dues are paid within the extended time,” said Dheeraj Gupta, regional commissioner, EPFO.

Gupta urged the establishments to file the ECR on time, stating that it will help in the credit of employers’ and employees’ contribution, totalling 24% of wages by the Central government to low wage earners in establishments eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package.

“The current ECR data shall also help in policy planning and decision-making in relation to providing further relief to businesses and EPF members affected by the pandemic,” he added.