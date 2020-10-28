e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid: Two succumb, 149 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

Covid: Two succumb, 149 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported a death each, while Panchkula reported no casualty for third time in five days

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two people succumbed to Covid-19 while 149 tested positive in the tricity on Wednesday. Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported a death each.

While a 60-year-old woman with comorbidities from Sector 16 died in Chandigarh, the casualty details were not shared by the Mohali administration.

Chandigarh also reported 60 new cases and 80 recoveries. As many as 14,212 people have tested positive in the UT so far, of whom 13,359 have recovered and 224 have died. The number of active cases stands at 629.

In Mohali, 67 cases surfaced while 41 patients were discharged. Of 12,213 patients so far, 11,461 have been cured, 236 have died and 516 remain hospitalised.

Panchkula reported no casualty for third time in five days. With 22 fresh cases, the tally reached 7,039. While 6,759 patients have recovered and 111 have died, 169 cases remain active.

