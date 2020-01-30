Cow cess to come into effect from April 1 in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:04 IST

UT administrator VP Badnore on Wednesday approved the final notification for the imposition of cow cess, which will be notified on January 30. The cess imposed on liquor has also been made uniform on all types of liquor. It was earlier different for countrymade liquor and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).

The cow cess will come into effect from April 1. The cess is being notified under the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, that has no provision of seeking public objection.

Badnore had given his nod for the same earlier this month, paving way for the MC to levy the cow cess that general House had approved in July 2018.

UT depts will collect cess, give it to MC

The MC has imposed cow cess on the sale of vehicles, liquor and electricity consumption.₹500 will be charged as cow cess on the purchase of a four-wheeler and ₹200 on buying a two-wheeler. It will be collected by the registration and licensing authority (RLA). Cess of 2 paisa per unit of power consumption will be collected by the UT electricity department.

₹5 has been fixed as the uniform cess to be levied on a bottle of countrymade liquor, beer and IMFL. Earlier, the cess on IMFL was ₹10 per bottle, which has been reduced to ₹5 to bring uniformity. These will be collected by the UT excise and taxation department.

A financially struggling MC is expecting to earn additional ₹10-12 crore annually from the imposition of cow cess.

The revenue generated from the tax will help the civic body meet expenses of three gaushalas and two cattle pounds sheltering over 1,000 animals and make the city roads free of stray cattle.

HOW MUCH CESS WILL BE CHARGED

₹500 on purchasing a four-wheeler

₹200 on purchasing a two-wheeler

2 paisa per unit on power consumption

₹5 on purchasing a liquor bottle (countrymade liquor, beer and IMFL)