CPCC seizes 1,100 kg biomed waste from Chandigarh scrap dealer

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:48 IST

A Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) team seized 1,100kg of hazardous biomedical waste after raiding a scrap dealer’s shop in Chandigarh’s Makhan Majra village on Monday.

The waste was found in bags with markings of Mohali-based Ivy Hospital. Other bags had barcodes registered in Haryana, revealed the CPCC team led by scientist Sushil Dogra.

Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment or immunisation of human beings or animals or for research. As per Biomedical Waste Management (BWM) Rules 2016, all health centres handling medical waste in any form must dispose it as per norms. Violation can lead to a five-year prison term and ₹1lakh fine.

“The waste seized included needles, syringes, vials, used cotton, and gloves. All the biomedical waste was seized in the presence of Chandigarh Police and sent for final treatment at the biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility located in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, to prevent spread of diseases in the village,” said Dogra.

‘Dealers buy it for good-quality plastic’

“Scrap dealers usually buy or get biomedical waste illegally because of the high-quality plastic used in the medical (supplies) which helps them get a good price. But the biomedical waste is hazardous and can cause infections,” Dogra said.

“After receiving information that scrap dealer Vinod had biomedical waste, which is clearly a violation of Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, we on a surprise visit found 1,100 kg waste in his shop,” said CPCC member secretary TC Nautiyal.

“CPCC has filed a preliminary complaint with the Chandigarh Police and will serve a show-cause notice to the scrap dealer for violating the provisions of the waste management rules,” Nautiyal added.

“The matter will also be taken up with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Patiala, and with Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Panchkula,” he said.

Waste disposal as per norms: Ivy Hospital

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson of Ivy Hospital said the institute followed all PPCB rules and were not aware of how the waste went to the scrap dealer.

“We have a memorandum of understanding with Rainbow Environments. They have PPCB authorisation for transportation and disposal of biomedical waste. Their GPS-installed and authorised vehicles come to the

hospital daily to pick up biomedical waste in the presence of Ivy staff. They weigh and scan

the waste bag and give us a receipt for the same which we maintain with us as a record,” the spokesperson said.

In February 2018, PPCB seized one tonne of biomedical waste from Mohali’s Fortis Hospital as it was being delivered to a scrap dealer in Dadumajra and fined the institute ₹10lakh.