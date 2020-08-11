e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / CPI workers booked for violating Covid-19 safety norms

CPI workers booked for violating Covid-19 safety norms

A case under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified members of the political organisation

chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Workers of the Communist Party of India (CPI) were booked on Monday for staging protests, violating social distancing norms and not wearing masks amid the Covid-19 outbreak on Monday.

In an FIR lodged against ‘unidentified protestors’, police, however, named the political organisation.

According to head constable Gurdeep Singh, around 70 to 80 CPI workers gathered to protest at Punjabi Bhawan on Monday. They did not observe social distancing norms.

A case under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified members of the political organisation. They will be named when they are identified by police through pictures and videos of the protests.

