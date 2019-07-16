Cricket World Series for disabled: 2 Punjab pacers make it to Team India 

Mandeep Singh (25), who can bowl at 130kmph, is a feared by many a batsman in the Indian physically challenged cricket circuit. From August 5, he will be taking on the world’s best in the first-ever T20 Physical Disability Cricket World Series, organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

As a wicketkeeper-batsman category before his accident, Mandeep once harboured big dreams but destiny had other things in store for him. He made it to the junior state camp but met with a freak accident on the first day. A chaff-cutter claimed his left hand and his dreams. But the player in him couldn’t think of giving up cricket and he took to bowling instead. His speed soon made him an indispensible asset for the local village cricket leagues in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

Six years ago, the 25-year-old got the opportunity to realise his dream of playing cricket at the highest-level through physically challenged cricket. The England outing will be Mandeep’s eighth international tour, but it is for the first time that teams from all participating countries in the cricket world series have the backing of their respective cricket boards, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Four players from the region — Mandeep and Gurjant Singh (25) from Tarn Taran , and Jammu & Kashmir’s Wasim Iqbal (26) and Aamir Hassan (20) have made it to the 16-member Indian squad.

“Though cricket is a religion in India, no helping hand is given to physically challenged cricket in this country. For the disabled, there is a struggle at every step. But with the team participating in the world series with the cricket board’s approval, things are improving. Mumbai Cricket Association has extended its facilities for our training and even Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has also come on board. Hope we make the country proud,” says Mandeep, who hails from a farming family at Azamwala village in Fazilka, and admires Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.

Mandeep Singh (left) didn’t give up on his dream of playing cricket even after losing his left arm in an accident. Amir Hassan’s (right) represented J&K in the under-19 school nationals even without having fingers in his left hand. ( HTPhotos )

The physical challenged cricket team from Jammu & Kashmir participated in the national circuit for the first time last year and emerged as champions. Opening batsman Wasim — stiff knee in right leg — from Anantnag district and pacer Aamir —fingers amputated from left hand — from Baramulla were the driving force behind J&K’s debut win.

“I was a month-old when the fingers of my left hand were burnt and had to be amputated due to an infection. But disability never came in my way and I play cricket like any other abled body player. I had even represented J&K in the under-19 school nationals and regularly play at the Kashmir’s A Division (senior category). It was during a coaching camp in Kashmir that former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan noticed my disability and encouraged me to simultaneously try my hand at physically challenged cricket,” says fast bowler Aamir, who can touch 130km/hr.

English pacer James Anderson’s fan Gurjant is the son of a security guard and has had a club hand since birth. He hopes a victory in the World Series will change their fortune.

“Physically challenged cricket is yet to gain prominence in the country, so getting a job because of this sport is a distant dream but if we emerge victorious in England things might just change. I did not sit for my BA final year exams because of this tournament and hope all our sacrifices get a dividend,” says Gurjant, who hails from Kang village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. “After England outing things for disabled cricket might change for the better,” says Wasim, who is a fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 13:33 IST