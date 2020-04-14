e-paper
Chandigarh / Cured of infection, 2 kids leave Sirsa hospital amid cheers, applause

Cured of infection, 2 kids leave Sirsa hospital amid cheers, applause

The 8-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl will remain under 14-day quarantine at their home as a precautionary measure, says chief medical officer Surender Nain

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:52 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Hisar
After getting cured of Covid-19, the two kids leaving the hospital with their father.
After getting cured of Covid-19, the two kids leaving the hospital with their father.(HT Photo)
         

As the test reports of two children battling with Covid-19 came out negative, the entire health department, including the chief and deputy medical officers, bade them a cheerful farewell here on Tuesday.

The doctors and medical staff of the civil hospital were seen clapping and cheering as the two kids walked out of the isolation ward with their father.

The 8-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl will remain under 14-day quarantine at their home as a precautionary measure, chief medical officer (CMO) Surender Nain said.

Nain told HT, “The hospital staff was working round the clock to treat the children and the hard work has finally paid. The kids have been cured of coronavirus and we are happy that they will get to go home. They will remain in home isolation for 14 days.”

The children’s father, Amit Kumar, said that after the two kids tested negative for Covid-19, the health department allowed him to stay with them at the hospital. “I am quite pleased about the fact that the doctors were always there for my children and allowed me to be with them as soon as they recovered,” an elated Amit said.

