Customer flees with car in Ludhiana on the pretext of test drive

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:13 IST

A man posing as a customer drove away a Hyundai Creta car on the pretext of a test drive from a dealer in Bharat Nagar Chowk on Sunday evening.

The complainant, Yogesh Bansal, 48, of Bharat Nagar, said the accused, a turbaned man with a trimmed beard claiming to be 40 years old, approached him on November 9 to buy the car, but as the model was not available, he asked him to revisit on Sunday.

Bansal said on Sunday, he asked another car dealer and his friend, Amit Sharma, to bring the car. The accused took it for a test drive but never returned, he said.

Division Number 5 SHO sub-inspector Richa Rani said a CCTV had captured the car moving towards Bharat Nagar Chowk but could not be traced after that. “The police are circulating his pictures to identify him. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused,” the SHO said.