e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cyber fraud: Shimla-based doctor duped of Rs 2.16L

Cyber fraud: Shimla-based doctor duped of Rs 2.16L

Was lured by the promise of a gift

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Representative image/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Representative image/Getty Images/iStockphoto
         

A Shimla-based private doctor was allegedly duped of Rs 2.16 lakh by online fraudsters.

In his complaint, the doctor said he had received a call from someone posing as a representative of Amazon. They told him that he will be getting a gift for online shopping and to receive the gift he will have to pay them Rs 9,772 which will be refunded when he receives the gift.

He transferred the amount twice in the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters via Paytm after which he received a one-time password (OTP). The accused asked him to share the OTP after which Rs 68,894, Rs 80,012 and Rs 48,996 were withdrawn from his account.

When he realised that he was duped, he filed a complaint in Sadar police station and shared the numbers from which he had received calls.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Chawla said that a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and probe is on.

top news
AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
‘India will exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
‘India will exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
‘Only direction for US-India ties...’: Minister Jaishankar on Joe Biden win
‘Only direction for US-India ties...’: Minister Jaishankar on Joe Biden win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In