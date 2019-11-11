e-paper
Day after giving birth, rape victim disowns baby

The woman, who had got married in July this year, had accused one of her relatives of raping her

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after giving birth, a 20-year-old rape victim refused to accept her baby girl.

The woman, who had got married in July this year, had accused one of her relatives of raping her. In a complaint registered in August this year, the victim’s mother had stated that the accused is her brother and had been raping her daughter for the past several years.

“My daughter got married in July this year. The accused, who is my neighbour in Bhiwani, had called my daughter’s husband and told him that she is pregnant. He had also threatened my daughter’s in-laws against going for an abortion, saying that they will have to face police action if they did so,” the victim’s mother said.

The victim’s mother, who works as a labourer, said, “The accused used to rape my daughter when I was away at work.”

A police spokesperson said the accused was arrested in August right after the complaint was registered and sent to judicial custody.

He added that investigation is on and the child welfare committee will look into matter related to the custody of the newborn.

