Depressed over unemployment, man hangs self in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:00 IST

A 38-year-old man hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Police said the victim, Asisinder Singh, had left his job at a shipping company in Mumbai after his contract had expired four months ago, and was depressed over not getting employment after that.

ASI Moolraj, who is investigating the case, said Asisinder’s parents had died and he was living here with his grandmother.

“Asisinder’s brother, Micky, is settled in Mumbai. On Thursday, when the victim did not answered his phone calls, Micky called his brother-in-law Pritpal Singh to check on him,” said the ASI.

“Pritpal went to the house and found the victim hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on the second floor, following which he alerted the police. The grandmother lived on the ground floor,” said the ASI, adding that the Sarabha Nagar police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

“We are waiting for Micky to reach Ludhiana for conducting the postmortem,” the ASI said.