Direct flights to Patna, Lucknow from March 5

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:11 IST

Indigo will start direct flights to Lucknow and Patna from Chandigarh International Airport on March 5.

Airbus A-320 with a seating capacity of 180 passengers will be operated on these two sectors.

The flight to Patna will depart at 6:10am and cover the distance in less than two hours. The return journey will commence just past noon and the flight will arrive here at 1:55pm.

The Chandigarh-Lucknow flight will cover the distance in just under an hour and a half. It will take off from the Chandigarh airport at 2:30pm and land in Lucknow at 3:50pm. The return journey will begin at 9:25pm and the flight will land here at 10:40pm.

GOA FLIGHT BEGINS

Meanwhile, the first direct flight from Goa landed in Chandigarh with 170 passengers on board on Friday. Senior officials were present to welcome the passengers with gifts.

The 180-seater Indigo flight takes off from Chandigarh at 8:10pm and reaches Goa at 11pm. It then takes off at 11:30pm and reaches Chandigarh at 2:15am.

The number of flights operating from the Chandigarh airport is set to go up from 34 to 65, when the summer schedule kicks in on March 31.