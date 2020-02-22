Direct flights to Patna, Lucknow from March 5

Direct flights to Patna, Lucknow from March 5chandigarh Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:11 IST
Indigo will start direct flights to Lucknow and Patna from Chandigarh International Airport on March 5.
Airbus A-320 with a seating capacity of 180 passengers will be operated on these two sectors.
The flight to Patna will depart at 6:10am and cover the distance in less than two hours. The return journey will commence just past noon and the flight will arrive here at 1:55pm.
The Chandigarh-Lucknow flight will cover the distance in just under an hour and a half. It will take off from the Chandigarh airport at 2:30pm and land in Lucknow at 3:50pm. The return journey will begin at 9:25pm and the flight will land here at 10:40pm.
Meanwhile, the first direct flight from Goa landed in Chandigarh with 170 passengers on board on Friday. Senior officials were present to welcome the passengers with gifts.
The 180-seater Indigo flight takes off from Chandigarh at 8:10pm and reaches Goa at 11pm. It then takes off at 11:30pm and reaches Chandigarh at 2:15am.
The number of flights operating from the Chandigarh airport is set to go up from 34 to 65, when the summer schedule kicks in on March 31.