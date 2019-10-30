Diwali Celebrations in Punjab schools

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:19 IST

Scholar Fields Public

A special assembly was conducted at Scholar Fields Public School to mark Diwali celebrations. During the assembly, vice-principal Bindu Kohli promoted eco-friendly Diwali and laid stress on buying earthen lamps from local vendors rather than buying Chinese lights. Various inter-house competitions such as diya decoration were organised for students from classes 6 to 12. The school was decorated withfresh flowers, flyers, rangoli and candles.

Nav Bal Niketan

Students of Nav Bal Niketan Model School, Sector 29-B, celebrated a clean and green Diwali. The day commenced with a special morning assembly wherein students delivered speeches on the significance of the festival and the relevance of eco-friendly celebrations. Various activities such as candle and diya decoration, making colourful wall hangings and a poster-making competition were organised. Students also participated in a ‘say no to crackers’ campaign to create awareness about air pollution caused by bursting of crackers. They all pledged to say no to crackers and yes to a pollution-free environment. A rally was flagged off by principal Jasleen Kaur to advocate the message of green Diwali.

SMD Little Champ

SMD Little Champ Smart School, Sector 2, celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. The school was decorated with diyas, candles and rangoli. A special assembly was conducted. Children highlighted the hazards of bursting fire crackers. They also carried out a rally holding placards, conveying the message of a pollution-free, clean and safe Diwali. Principal Deepika urged the students to not burst crackers.

DAV-8, Panchkula

DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 8, wore a festive look as students participated in a number of activities to celebrate Diwali. In a special assembly, principal Anil Pathak asked the students to observe a green Diwali.

Students participated in a rangoli-making,candle decoration and diya-decoration competition. They also staged a play.

Indus Public School

Instead of bursting crackers, students of Indus Public School decorated earthen lamps and candles and made rangolis. They participated in various activities and shared their views on a clean and green Diwali.

They also carried out a rally in Badala and Kharar to educate residents about the ill-effects of bursting crackers and promoted eco-friendly Diwali celebrations.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 19:00 IST