Home / Chandigarh / Drive against dangerous driving in Ludhiana, 13 land in lock-up

Drive against dangerous driving in Ludhiana, 13 land in lock-up

In almost four hours, police arrested 13 violators. They were jailed for a few hours and then released on bail.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
The Ludhiana traffic police initiated a special drive against wrong-side driving and dangerous-driving on National Highway 44 near Basti Jodhewal Chowk on Saturday.
The Ludhiana traffic police initiated a special drive against wrong-side driving and dangerous-driving on National Highway 44 near Basti Jodhewal Chowk on Saturday.(HT Photo )
         

Gone are the days when rash drivers were let go with a challan. Nowadays, traffic police personnel in Ludhiana are cracking down on dangerous drivers and jailing them.

The Ludhiana traffic police on Saturday initiated a special drive against wrong-side driving and dangerous-driving on National Highway 44 near Basti Jodhewal Chowk. They arrested 13 violators who were caught turning from unauthorised cuts in road dividers.

The violators were arrested under Section 202 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said police had received complaints against people driving on the wrong side of the National Highway-44.

He added that instead of issuing challans to such people, they had decided to arrest them. In almost four hours, police arrested 13 violators. They were jailed for a few hours and then released on bail.

“Section 202 of the Motor Vehicle Act gives power to a public servant to arrest violators without a warrant. Violations under three sections - Sections 184 (dangerous driving), 185 (drunk driving) and 197 (taking a vehicle without authority) of the Motor Vehicle Act can land one in jail,”said the ACP.

“The violators can be imprisoned for around six months or a fine between ₹1,000-₹5,000 can be imposed. Second time offenders can get a fine of ₹5,000-₹10,000 or be imprisoned for up to two years,” he said.

The ACP said the drive will continue.

