Drizzle, gusty winds on the cards for Chandigarh

Weather is likely to remain dry in Haryana after Thursday and after Friday in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: May 13, 2020 23:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Light rain is likely on Thursday with possibility of gusty winds, thunder and lightning, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The officials said, “Light to moderate rain is expected on Thursday and at many places. This is due to the western disturbance in the region. Weather is likely to remain dry in Haryana after Thursday and after Friday in Punjab.”

Moreover, gusty winds up to 40km per hour with thunder and lightning can also be expected, they said.

The day temperature was on lower side on Wednesday, but an increase of 2 to 3 degrees is expected during the weekend. However, night temperature will stay on the higher side.

