STF busts drug racket running from central jail

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:46 IST

The special task force (STF) have busted a drug racket being run by an inmate of the Ludhiana Central Jail with the arrest of one of his associates.

The task force has also recovered 1.6kg heroin from the inmate’s aide, Sukhbir Singh, 25, of Mohalla Preet Nagar in Dugri. An auto-rickshaw driver, he was arrested from Moti Nagar area during a special checking on Saturday.

Assistant inspector general of police (AIG) (Ludhiana STF and Ferozepur range) Snehdeep Sharma said during questioning, Sukhbir told us that he used to work for Malkit Singh, who is lodged in the central jail.

The AIG said Malkit had a mobile phone and was spearheading the drug racket from inside the jail. “Sukhbir said he used to procure heroin from a Nigerian based in Delhi and supply the contraband among addicts as per the instructions of Malkit, who has also been booked,” Sharma added.

Police said Sukhbir was an addict himself and took up smuggling to meet his need of drugs. “For every delivery of consignment, he used to get a dose of drug and ₹500. The amount earned by the sale of drugs was deposited in the account of Malkit. Sukhbir is active in the drug trade for the past five years and already facing trial in multiple cases,” the AIG said.

An FIR under Sections 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF’s Mohali station.

Woman among three caught with 1.5kg heroin

In another case, the STF has arrested Kamal Kumar, 25, of Daba’s Lohara Colony; Gurbinder Singh, 19, of Ferozepur and Sneha, alias Brinda, 34, of Daba’s Azad Nagar with 1.5kg heroin. The police have also seized a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car in which the accused were smuggling the contraband.

STF’s Ludhiana range in-charge Harbans Singh said while Kamal, an electrician, was active in the business for last three years, Gurbinder ran a tea stall in Ferozepur and started drug peddling six months ago. “Both of them are addicts,” he added.

The STF in-charge added that Sneha was married. “Earlier, her husband used to smuggle drugs, but after he quitted, she joined the business,” he added.

“The trio used to procure heroin from Sneha’s cousin Mani in Nakodar. Her other relatives are also involved in the trade. Kamal recently came out of jail where he was lodged for an NDPS case. The recovered car belongs to Sneha,” the STF in-charge said.

The FIR against them has also been registered at STF’s Mohali station.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:45 IST