Home / Chandigarh / Education via virtual methods is way forward: Punjab CM

Education via virtual methods is way forward: Punjab CM

The one-hour discussion was attended by industrialists from across sectors and senior Punjab government functionaries

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh during a virtual discussion organised by Chitkara University on Wednesday.
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh during a virtual discussion organised by Chitkara University on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

Chitkara University on Wednesday organised “Recalibrate 2020 – Getting the youth of Punjab industry ready for the post-Covid world”, a virtual round table discussion, chaired by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The one-hour discussion revolved around ideas to prepare graduating students of the state for the post-Covid world in which industrialists from across sectors and senior Punjab government functionaries spoke on strategies to help pupils from various institutions adapt to the new normal.

Captain Amarinder Singh highlighted the Covid situation in Punjab and said that the number of cases may reach its peak in the next two weeks, following which the curve will flatten.

He also spoke about employment schemes and other plans that will be stared soon.

“We need to focus on the people living in villages, where 65% of the state’s population resides,” he added.

Discussing the New Education Policy, the CM said, “Education via the virtual method has helped students and Punjab is now becoming an educational hub. Various foreign universities from countries such as USA and UK are showing interest in setting up campuses here.”

Speaking about the economy, he said, “There are two ways for the economy to flourish, industry and agriculture. We need skilled people and New Educational Policy is a good idea which will help.”

Thanking Captain and the other participants, Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor of Chitkara University, said, “India’s biggest strength is its youth, and as educationalists, we have a huge responsibility to show the right direction to this young, innovative and intelligent brigade.”

