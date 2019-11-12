Elderly woman beaten to death in Kaithal village, two booked

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:52 IST

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over the cleaning of a drain in Ramdasia colony of Kaithal city on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Gulabi Devi. Her husband Hari Chander, who is the complainant in the case, said that around 4pm on Monday when was at work, a neighbour told him over the phone that his wife was lying unconscious on the street. He rushed home and took her to the Kaithal civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

During investigation, it emerged that the victim’s relatives, Kanta Devi and her son Aman Kumar, who live close by, had an argument with her over the cleaning of drains. They had an argument with her about 10 days ago as well following which Gulabi had gone to her brother’s house in Sudkain. Soon after she returned, they had a clash again in which she sustained injuries and died.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kaithal city police station in-charge Pardeep Kumar said that the accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were being made to arrest them. The SHO, however, said that the cause of death would be ascertained only after post-mortem.