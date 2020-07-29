e-paper
Electricity bill payment machine project in Ludhiana to be discontinued due to few takers

Electricity bill payment machine project in Ludhiana to be discontinued due to few takers

From August 1, electricity bills can be paid online, or by depositing the amount at PSPCL cash counter

Deepa Sharma Sood
A Ludhiana resident reading the notice which states that bill payment machines will not be functional in the city after July 31 at PSPCL office in Fountain chowk, Ludhiana, on Wednesday.
With few opting to pay electricity bills through bill payment machines installed at 20 Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offices in Ludhiana, authorities have decided not to renew the contract of the private firm maintaining the machines.

To inform residents, a notice has been displayed near the machines that they will not be functional after July 31.

From August 1, electricity bills can be paid online, or by depositing the amount at cash counter, as it has been observed that these modes of payment are preferred by residents.

As many as 23 machines were installed by the department in 2010 at different PSPCL offices in areas including Aggar Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Fountain chowk, Doraha and Payal for convenience of residents so they can avoid standing in queues at cash counters. Bills till Rs 5,000 can be paid in cash and above that, by cheques. Of 23 machines, the contract of three have already ended on May 31.

Varinder Pal Singh Saini, chief engineer of Central Zone, PSPCL, said, “The contract with the private firm is valid till July 31, and so far, there is no information that it will be renewed. The residents can pay the bills online and at PSPCL cash counters.”

