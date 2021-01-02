e-paper
Chandigarh / Enthralling performances mark folk dance show at Tagore Theatre

Enthralling performances mark folk dance show at Tagore Theatre

Artists from Assam, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat and J&K showcased the tribal and folk dances of their respective states.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Folk dancers perform during ‘Lok Utsav’, a cultural programme held at Tagore Theatre on Friday.
Folk dancers perform during ‘Lok Utsav’, a cultural programme held at Tagore Theatre on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, organised Lok Utsav at Tagore Theatre here on Friday wherein folk dancers from Assam, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat and J&K showcased the tribal and folk dances of their respective states.

The programme was opened by BJP general secretary Dinesh Kumar and Kathak maestro Shobha Koser was the guest of honour. Sanjeev Shaad hosted the entire show.

Led by Panchali Debberma, Agartala artists presented Mamita, the folk dance of Tripura, as the opening performance. The dancers from Odisha staged Sambalpuri, a dance routine performed on the occasion of Durga Puja.

As the team from Guwahati weaved magic with Bihu, the folk-dance form of Assam, the girls from Srinagar showcased the famous ‘Rouf’ of Jammu and Kashmir. The team from Jamnagar (Gujarat) presented Siddi Dhamal.

Among other traditional dance forms of the states included Badhai from Madhya Pradesh, Mathuri of Telangana, Lavni from Maharashtra, Phaag and Ghoomar of Haryana and Bhangra and Luddi from Punjab.

