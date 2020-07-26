e-paper
Ex BJP district chief Ravinder Arora, 126 others test positive for Covid-19, 2 die in Ludhiana

Ex BJP district chief Ravinder Arora, 126 others test positive for Covid-19, 2 die in Ludhiana

The highest single day spike of 164 cases and seven deaths was recorded on Saturday

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana has reported over a 100 positive cases for the fifth consecutive day, even as it recorded 104 cases on Wednesday, 120 on Thursday, followed by 105 on Friday
Ludhiana has reported over a 100 positive cases for the fifth consecutive day, even as it recorded 104 cases on Wednesday, 120 on Thursday, followed by 105 on Friday(HT Photo/For representation)
         

Two persons died while 127 persons, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former district president Ravinder Arora, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the count to 2,566 here.

Arora is stable and isolated at home, BJP spokesperson Dr Satish said.

With this, the city now has reported over a 100 positive cases for the fifth consecutive day, even as it recorded 104 cases on Wednesday, 120 on Thursday, followed by 105 on Friday.

The highest single day spike of 164 cases and seven deaths was recorded on Saturday.

Sunday’s fatalities include a 51-year-old resident of Choti Dhandari and a 48-year- old man from Bishan Nagar. Both suffered from underlying conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure and died at the Rajindra Government Hospital in Patiala and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, respectively.

So far 60- persons have died in the district.

Arora is the third party leader to have been tested for Covid-19 in the past one week.

The general secretary of the BJP district unit, Sunil Modgil ( 50) tested positive on Friday.

Gurdev Sharma Debi, another leader, who was suffering from cough, cold and fever for nearly a week, tested positive July 19. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Dr Satish said the condition of all the three party leaders was stable.

On Thursday, Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal and councillor Rakesh Prasher tested positive.

Giving details, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said till date, 57,870 samples have been taken, of which 56,677 had been received with 53,731 testing negative.

Reports on 1,193 samples were pending.

About 287 persons had been home quarantined on Sunday, Dr Bagga added.

