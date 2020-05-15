e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ex-MP and Parkash Singh Badal’s younger brother Gurdas Badal dies at 90

Ex-MP and Parkash Singh Badal’s younger brother Gurdas Badal dies at 90

Gurdas Badal had been on life support system for the past few days at a hospital in Mohali, his son and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said in a Twitter post on Friday morning.

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 08:01 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Gurdas Badal was elected to fifth Lok Sabha from the erstwhile Fazilka Lok Sabha seat in 1971 as an Akali Dal member. (HT Photo )
         

Former parliamentarian Gurdas Singh Badal died at the age of 90 late on Thursday night, his son and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said.

Gurdas Badal had been on life support system for the past few days at a hospital in Mohali, Manpreet said in a Twitter post on Friday morning.

He was suffering from age-related ailments, according to family sources.

 

The younger brother of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Gurdas, aka, Daas Ji, was elected to fifth Lok Sabha from the erstwhile Fazilka Lok Sabha seat in 1971 as an Akali Dal member.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has condoled the death of Gurdas Badal.

 

His last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Badal in Muktsar district at 1 pm on Friday, a close aide of Manpreet said.

Manpreet urged his supporters to refrain from attending the funeral due to the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

“Keeping in view the current pandemic, we will like to request all friends and well wishers to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony which will be held in our ancestral village,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

