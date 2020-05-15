Ex-MP and Parkash Singh Badal’s younger brother Gurdas Badal dies at 90

chandigarh

Former parliamentarian Gurdas Singh Badal died at the age of 90 late on Thursday night, his son and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said.

Gurdas Badal had been on life support system for the past few days at a hospital in Mohali, Manpreet said in a Twitter post on Friday morning.

He was suffering from age-related ailments, according to family sources.

It is with great sorrow that I inform about the demise of my father S.Gurdas Singh Badal. He passed away last night at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.He was 90.

His health had started deteriorating after my mother’s death in March, & he was on life support system for past few days. — Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) May 15, 2020

The younger brother of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Gurdas, aka, Daas Ji, was elected to fifth Lok Sabha from the erstwhile Fazilka Lok Sabha seat in 1971 as an Akali Dal member.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has condoled the death of Gurdas Badal.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of S. Gurdas Singh Badal. Join my colleague Manpreet Badal and the family in this moment of grief. May the Almighty grant liberation to the departed soul. Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/xmC11EOv9z — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 15, 2020

His last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Badal in Muktsar district at 1 pm on Friday, a close aide of Manpreet said.

Manpreet urged his supporters to refrain from attending the funeral due to the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

“Keeping in view the current pandemic, we will like to request all friends and well wishers to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony which will be held in our ancestral village,” he wrote in a Twitter post.