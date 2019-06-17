Ex-serviceman shoots cop dead at police station

An ex-serviceman shot dead a head constable inside a police station at Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur district on Sunday, while an assistant sub-inspector had a narrow escape and survived with injuries as he too was fired at by the accused.

The victim has been identified as Amarjit Singh, 42, of Garshankar, while ASI Sham Lal received injuries.

The accused, Surinder Singh, of Mahilpur was overpowered at the crime spot by the cops. Theaccused had retired from the armed forces about 10 years ago and started serving as a private security guard in banks.

Police sources said Surinder came to the police station at around 2 pm and told the gateman that he had come to deposit his weapon. Later, reportedly, he went to the head constable Amarjit Singh, who was busy doing some other work.

According tot he police, there is still no clarity as to what enraged the accused as he opened fire at Amarjit, who died on the way to hospital after receiving a bullet in the chest. The accused then also shot at ASI Sham Lal, who escpaed with minor injuries.

An official privy to the development said it was not clear why Surinder came with a loaded gun if he was to deposit the weapon.

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police J Elanchezhian, who visited the spot, said the accused has been arrested. “The exact reason and circumstances under which the crime was committed will be clear after investigations,” he said.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 04:10 IST