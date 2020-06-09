Facing labour shortage, Labour shortage driving Haryana farmers to opt for subsidised crop diversification

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020

Expecting shortage of labour for paddy transplantation, farmers in the state are showing interest in government’s incentive-based crop diversification scheme ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat’.

The scheme was launched with the aim to conserve ground water by making farmers shun the traditional water-guzzling paddy cultivation technique.

As only a week is left before paddy transplantation kicks off officially, farmers are getting themselves registered for the cash subsidy of ₹7,000 provided for diversifying every acre with different crops.

As per the official figures, nearly 48,500 farmers have registered themselves for crop diversification on about 1.40 lakh acres of land. They will replace paddy with maize, pulses, bajra, cotton and fruits.

AGRI OFFICIALS TO CONDUCT PHYSICAL VERIFICATION

State agriculture department officials said while a huge number of registrations have been made, it can’t be stated for sure that they will actually go for crop diversifications, so verification will be conducted.

“No doubt the farmers’ response is overwhelming, but it is too early to say that over 48,000 farmers have adopted the diversification. They have only registered themselves for the scheme. All the farmers will be verified physically before disbursement of the first installment of ₹2,000 per acre,” said a deputy director of the agriculture department.

“The government is fully aware that the farmers may change their minds even after getting registered on the portal. This is why the incentive will be deposited into their bank accounts in two parts, and the second instalment of ₹5000 will be disbursed to them only after their crop is in the maturing stage,” said another official concerned with the project.

LABOUR CRUNCH A BIG WORRY

Most farmers are expecting an acute shortage of labour during the transplantation season as migrant workers will not be able to return by the end of this month.

“Our nursery (paddy) will be ready for transplantation by June 15, but there is no confirmation from the labourers yet. We don’t know if they will reach by then or not,” said farmer Sunil Kumar of Gharaunda in Karnal district.

“I have registered for the cash subsidy scheme and will sow other crops if I fail to transplant paddy on all 12 acres,” he added.

‘READY TO PAY EXTRA FOR TRANSPLANTATION’

Those who have registered for crop diversification are of the view that alternate crops are not remunerative like paddy and they were ready to pay extra to labourers for transplantation.

“I have hired a worker for ₹3,000 per acre labour against the ₹2,200 paid last year. But I am happy that my crop will be transplanted on time,” said Rajesh Kumar, a farmer from Yamunanagar, adding that paddy is remunerative than the other crops as it gives assured income to farmers.