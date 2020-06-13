e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Factory worker booked for thrashing wife, son in Ludhiana

Factory worker booked for thrashing wife, son in Ludhiana

15-year-old son of the accused said in his complaint his father also does not allow him to study and forces him to work in a factory

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A factory worker has been booked for thrashing his wife and son and also not allowing the son to study.

The accused has been identified as Rajinder Verma of Mohalla Basant Nagar.

The case has been registered following a statement of Tej Partap, 15, son of the accused.

In his complaint, Tej Partap said his father is a drunkard and usually thrashes him and his mother. He added his father also does not allow him to study and forces him to work in a factory.

ASI Paramjit Singh, investigating the case, said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In