e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Factory worker crushed to death in Ludhiana

Factory worker crushed to death in Ludhiana

The factory’s gate was hit by a truck and fell on him

chandigarh Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 65-year-old factory worker died in a freak mishap on Sunday after the factory’s gate was hit by a truck and fell on him in Giaspura on Sunday. The driver of the truck managed to escape the spot, leaving the vehicle there.

The victim has been identified as Vinod Jha of Giaspura.

According to eye-witnesses, Jha was standing near the gate when the truck hit the gate of the factory, which fell and crushed him to death.

On being informed the Sahnewal Police reached at the spot and initiated investigation.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said police will register a case after investigation.

The victim is survived by two sons, one of whom is in the army and the other is a banker.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In