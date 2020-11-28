Farmers from Punjab, Haryana hold up supplies to Delhi by blocking its borders

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:35 IST

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday stayed put on highways leading to the national capital in protest against the Centre’s new farms laws, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and assure them that the minimum support price and mandi system won’t be dismantled.

After spending a cold night at the Tikri (Bahadurgarh) and Singhu (Sonepat) borders between Haryana and Delhi, they said they will block roads connecting Delhi and disrupt supplies if their demands are not met. The farmers said they wanted to demonstrate at Ramlila Ground in Delhi but the police have allowed them to protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

With tractor-trailers parked on either side of the highway at Singhu border, Johal Singh, a farmer from Ludhiana district, said: “If we start protesting at Nirankari Samagam Ground, no one will care. Delhi sirf tab sunti hai jab unka ration pani bandh karte hain (The Union government will listen only when we will block the supply of essential items).”

Refusing to enter Delhi, farmers at Tikri border gathered in the middle of the highway. Punjab’s farmers, who camped at Jind’s Julana for the night, have resumed their march to Delhi.

Security is tight on both borders.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Managmnet Committee is offering meals to the farmers.

Assuring that MSP will continue, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar asked farmer leaders to attend the meeting on December 3.