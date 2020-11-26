e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Farmers’ protest: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking suspends bus service in Haryana till Nov 27

Farmers’ protest: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking suspends bus service in Haryana till Nov 27

The release stated that CTU operations in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh may also get affected

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In the wake of the farmers’ agitation, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking has suspended its interstate bus service on routes passing through Haryana for three days.

Farmers from the region are moving towards Delhi to join a national protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

The Chandigarh administration, in a press release, stated that due to the farmers’ march from November 25 to 27, “all CTU operation in/through Haryana area will remain suspended”.

The release stated that CTU operations in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh may also get affected, and those planning their journey should make enquiries at 0172-2700006 (ISBT-17), 0172-2624403 and 0172-2624413 (ISBT-43).

P’kula police issue prohibitory orders, travel advisory

Meanwhile, Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders against “unlawful activities, blocking of road, passages, railway tracks, water channel, power houses by agitators and assembly of five or more persons, carrying of any weapon likely to cause obstruction in the maintenance of peace and tranquillity”.

This order issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure does not apply to police force and other public servants on duty and will remain into effect till November 27 unless withdrawn earlier, stated a release.

The district police also issued a travel advisory, appealing people to avoid movement towards Delhi and other cities, especially via NH-44, for the next two days, as farmers’ protest is likely to cause traffic chaos.

It was stated that police are on alert, and the DCP has ensured that passage will be provided to emergency vehicles, but other travellers should avoid the route.

