Farmers to defy ban by burning stubble; activists pledge support

Union activists claimed that the government has also failed to initiate a dialogue with farmers on the issue and all promises of providing machinery on subsidy have fallen flat

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:56 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Farmer outfits have decided to challenge the government’s ban on stubble burning and have declared they will set crop-residue on fire as they have no affordable alternative for management of stubble. Moreover, activists of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU-Ugrahan) at Gharachon village have assured support to farmers if government officials try to stop them.

BKU leaders said farmers are helpless and cannot afford expenses of managing paddy residue. They said that the government is threatening stern action against ‘erring farmers’ instead of providing them with appropriate solution.

“We have announced that since the government has failed to assist us, farmers should openly burn paddy stubble to clear their fields to sow the next crop,” Manjit Singh Gharachon, BKU-Ugrahan leader said.

“If any official comes to the villages with policemen to stop us, we will gherao them. We will allow them to leave only if they tender an apology,” he added.

Union activists claimed that the government has also failed to initiate a dialogue with farmers on the issue and all promises of providing machinery on subsidy have fallen flat.

“Allegations of polluting air and water are being labeled upon farmers but it was the sole responsibility of the government to assist us economically and mechanically to deal with issues pertaining to agriculture, wherein they have failed,” said Gobinder Singh, Sangrur block president of the union.

Meanwhile, state general secretary BKU Dakaunda, Jagmohan Singh, also accused the government of not releasing sufficient funds to provide adequate number of machines to farmers. “There were only announcements for the setup of industries based on paddy stubble in each block of the state. But they could not execute it on the ground. However, farmers are not able to spend their hard-earned money from their own pockets to manage the stubble with costly methods,” Jagmohan said.

On the other hand, chief agricultural officer Jaswinder Singh Grewal, has claimed that no one will be allowed to defy government directives, saying stringent action would be initiated against offenders. “We will mark a red entry in revenue records and ensure that offenders will not benefit from government schemes. Even government employees and panchayat land holders will have to face the music,” he added.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:56 IST

