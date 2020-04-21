e-paper
Ferozepur cops given immunity boosters

The herbal drink is being distributed free of cost as per guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush

chandigarh Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:56 IST
Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Hindustan Times/Ferozepur
Cops relishing immunity boosters in Ferozepur on Tuesday.
Cops relishing immunity boosters in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO )
         

The Ferozepur division forest office distributed immunity boosters among police personnel as part of their comprehensive plan to combat the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Cops are at high risk of contracting Covid-19 so we have developed an immunity boosting drink for those dealing with the pandemic on the frontlines,” said Kanwardeep Singh, divisional forest officer, Ferozepur.

The divisional forest office will distribute 10,000 masks and immunity boosting concoctions among the cops. This will also boost the incomes of self-help groups in the vicinity.

The herbal drink is being distributed free of cost as per guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush,” said the DFO.

“The idea was to provide refreshment as well as bolster cops’ immunity systems as well,” he said

Forest Self Help Groups (SHG)comprising of women in Moga and Faridkot are making masks and supplying them to local authorities at a cost of ₹10. The material used and method of preparation is as per the guidelines of government of India.

So far, 1,500 masks have been distributed in different areas of Ferozepur, Moga and Fazilka districts.

