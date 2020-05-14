e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / FIR against group celebrating return of cured Covid patient in Chandigarh

FIR against group celebrating return of cured Covid patient in Chandigarh

Departmental action has been recommended against police officials patrolling in Ram Darbar Phase 2 who were seen standing as mute spectators

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
View of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26 a sealed area as more positive case found today during extended nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus at in Chandigarh on Friday, May, 08, 2020.
View of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26 a sealed area as more positive case found today during extended nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus at in Chandigarh on Friday, May, 08, 2020.(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
         

Chandigarh Police have registered a case against a mob of more than 25 people and also recommended departmental action against police officials patrolling in Ram Darbar Phase 2, after a video of a people showering flower petals and dancing, came to the fore. The group had gathered to celebrate the recovery and homecoming of a Covid patient in their area.

In their official statement, police said that on the basis of the video circulating on social media, unidentified persons have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.

A probe has been initiated to ascertain the identity of those present during the celebrations. “Those who stepped out of their homes and flouted social distancing will be punished. More than 20 odd people are seen gathering which is unacceptable during prohibitory orders,” said Nilambari Jagadale, Chandigarh’s superintendent of police (SSP).

Departmental action has also been recommended against the patrolling police official who stood there as mere spectators and didn’t intimate police station officials about the return of a Covid patient after recovery, said Sector 31 police officials.

“It is a clear case of lapse and dereliction in duty,” Jagdale said.

The area where the crowd gathered had been sealed by police and the administration after a couple of positive cases were reported from Ram Darbar. Police said the probe is in its initial stage so no one had been arrested so far.

tags
top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In