First covid-19 death in Punjab DC orders closure of markets, shops till March 25 in SBS Nagar

First covid-19 death in Punjab DC orders closure of markets, shops till March 25 in SBS Nagar

Hospitals, banks, ATMs, medical stores, departmental stores, dairy, fruits shops remain open

chandigarh Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, SBS Nagar
Hindustantimes
         

Deputy commissioner Vinay Bublani on Saturday ordered closure of all markets and shops in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar till March 25, except those supplying essential commodities. However, hospitals, banks, ATMs, medical stores, departmental stores, dairy, fruits shops, petrol pump and some other services will remain operational.

DC also ordered that restaurants and hotels can only provide the take-away facility. He directed senior superintendent of police (SSP), SBS Nagar, sub-divisional magistrates of Nawanshahr, Banga and Balachaur and other officials concerned to implement the orders strictly with immediate effect.

A senior official privy to the development seeking anonymity said that earlier appeal was made by the district administration for closure of shops and markets across the district, but shops and markets largely remained open.

Meanwhile, 142 people were home-quarantined in SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts as they came in contact with the 70-year-old coronavirus patient, a resident of Pathlawa village (SBS Nagar), who died in Banga three days ago. Punjab’s first coronavirus case and India’s fourth, the Banga resident had returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and died in a hospital after he complained of chest pain. Among those who came in contact with him are 18 members of his family and relatives.

The six out of 18 family members of the deceased were shifted to the civil hospital, Nawanshahr, on Friday late night and kept under isolation. Civil hospital Dr Harwinder Singh confirmed the development. The district authorities, however, did not reveal the results of their samples.

