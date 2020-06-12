e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / First plasma therapy in Punjab for covid remains successful

First plasma therapy in Punjab for covid remains successful

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, has conducted Punjab’s maiden convalescent plasma therapy as a part of novel treatment modality for coronavirus.

As per state medical education and research minister OP Soni, the therapy was given to a critical patient of Covid-19 by a team of doctors at the Faridkot-based hospital.

This hospital has become a pioneer institute in country to initiate this therapy as part of national clinical triald under the ICMR, Soni said.

This was the first ever plasma therapy given to a covid patient in Punjab. Few days back, the plasma of a recovered patient was collected and stored for this purpose, said Soni. After receiving plasma therapy, the patient’s condition is gradually improving.

Principal secretary medical education and research, DK Tiwari, said GMC Patiala is also going to start plasma therapy soon and approval for GMC Amritsar is underway.

Meanwhile, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said that convalescent plasma can be taken from any symptomatic patient recovered from Covid-19. Once the patient’s report (RT-PCR) becomes negative, he/she can donate his/her plasma after 14 days as his blood contains antibodies which can help cure the disease, he added.

top news
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Man feeds poison laced food to homeless people in California, records their reactions
Man feeds poison laced food to homeless people in California, records their reactions
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In