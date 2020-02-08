e-paper
Fleeing cattle thieves open fire on Dera Bassi man

The victim followed the truck on a motorcycle, with his uncle, Bachitar Singh, riding pillion when the accused fired two gunshots at them

chandigarh Updated: Feb 08, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A man chasing cattle thieves was shot at in Bahora village of Dera Bassi on Friday.

Police said the victim, Kulwinder Singh, was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital with a bullet injury on his leg and arm, and later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Kulwinder told the police that he woke up around 4am after hearing noises from the area where his cattle were tethered. “I checked and found two men loading two buffaloes in a Mahindra pickup truck. I raised an alarm, following which the accused fled,” he said.

“The victim followed the truck on a motorcycle, with his uncle, Bachitar Singh, riding pillion when the accused fired two gunshots at them, leaving Kulwinder injured before fleeing,” the police said.

Bachitar, who escaped unhurt, told the police that each buffalo cost ₹2 lakh.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narinder Kumar said, “The accused fired at Kulwinder with a 32-bore weapon. He is out of danger. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Dera Bassi police station.”

