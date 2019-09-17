Focus on basic skills at JNV, Chandigarh

chandigarh

Excellence in academics and other co-curricular activities is the hallmark of a good institution. I feel privileged to study in on such institution, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Sector 25 (west), Chandigarh.

The school has rendered knowledge and ethics.

Since it is a residential school, every person is treated like a family member.

JNV encourages its students to become independent learners and enhances ethical values in them.

It helps in building up of the four basic skills of a student ie listening, speaking, reading and writing. The school has always been committed towards creating an environment that helps young minds to blossom.

The school provides a platform for individual thinking and focuses on holistic development of a child’s personality.

It sets standards and strives to achieve them.

Students also excel in various co-curricular activities. The school prepares us physically, mentally and socially.

JNV instils life skills in students. Some of the activities recently conducted by the school are NVS National Yoga Meet 2019 and CCCC-7.0 Cryptic Crossword Contest 2019.

The school has a group of competent teachers led by principal Santosh Sharma, who constantly drives us towards excellence in every field. She is a mentor for all the students. The school’s non-teaching staff members are equally supportive.

Spread over an area of 114 sq km, the school has playgrounds, well-equipped labs and smartclassrooms.

The school has a library with 4,298 books and 16 periodicals.

The school maintains the desired teacher-student ratio.

JNV ensures safety of the students. It also has an anti-harrasment cell.

