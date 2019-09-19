Focus on honing innate talents at Prabhakar Senior Secondary School Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:30 IST

A good school is one that nurtures each student with care and takes care of his or her all-round personality development by imbibing life skills and moral values along with psychological mentoring. I am fortunate to be a part of one such institution, Prabhakar Senior Secondary School, Chheharta, Amritsar.

The school’s aim is to provide a happy and secure environment where students can acquire and develop skills necessary to excel academically and socially.

My school is an ideal place to make learning a joyful experience for all students, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, socio-economic background and different physical needs.

The campus is environment-friendly with an eye-catching ambience. The lush green grounds, evergreen trees and blooming flower beds provide fresh air throughout the year.

The school has spacious, airy and well-lit classrooms. There’s a 100% power back-up through solar plants. The school has fully-equipped science labs, computer labs, smart classrooms and library with e-books.

The school pays special attention to hygiene. It has well-maintained toilets for boys and girls . It also has an English language lab which improves communication skills and prepares students for higher studies.

The school has a 200m athletic track, outdoor and indoor gymnasiums, a boxing ring, a yoga hall, a table tennis court and net for cricket practice.

The school provides hobby classes and helps us hone our skills.

My school has a team of competent teachers led by our principal Rajesh Prabahakar.

To develop our spoken skills, inter-house debates and declamation competitions are held regulary. The school follows the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

