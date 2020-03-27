For PGI cleaners, it’s handkerchiefs and dupattas instead of masks

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:04 IST

Without masks, the contractual sanitation workers of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are being forced to use handkerchiefs and dupattas to cover their faces to stay ‘safe’ amid the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The workers’ union has been taking up the issue with the administration since the first few cases started being reported in the country. They have been demanding that a good quality face mask should be provided to the 3,000 safai karamcharis and attendants working at PGIMER.

Now, the workers have decided that since the time of crisis is here and the administration is not cooperating, men must cover their faces with handkerchiefs and female workers should use dupattas to avoid infections.

“First, we decided to sit on a dharna outside wards if proper protection gear is not provided to us. But, at a time when every individual is working to fight the disease, we cannot sit back and escape from our duties. Even though they (administration) are not listening to our genuine demands, we do not want to create any obstruction in rendering health care services,” said Shripal, general secretary of PGIMER’s Safai Karamchari Union.

Workers’ body anticipates devastating consequences

In a video message circulated among workers, the members of the union said they are trying to warn the higher-ups about the devastating consequences if even one person among them gets infected.

“We are not directly dealing with the patients. But we clean everything the patient touches. We are in a clinical setting all the time and at as much risk as a doctor or a nurse. Our situation is a prime example of how deep discrimination is rooted in our society,” Shripal added.

As for the reasons for delay in accepting their demands, union members said they are being told they are not dealing with the situation directly. “We are the same people who work in people’s homes as domestic help. Even in the times of curfew, people call us up for household work. Aren’t we at a risk of being infected or being carriers? People at the helm should be aware of this situation,” said Shripal.

Mandatory becomes optional

Earlier, he said, if a worker was seen working in any ward without gloves or masks, they would be penalised. The mandatory has now become optional, he added.

When contacted, Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER, said necessary gear has been provided to the staff at the frontline for now, and they are in the process of providing adequate gear to the people not directly linked with Covid-19 operations.

“The people who require it the most have been provided for. People working in other areas will also be provided the necessary equipment soon,” said the director.