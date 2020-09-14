e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Foreigner held with 1.63 kg cannabis near Bhuntar in HP

Foreigner held with 1.63 kg cannabis near Bhuntar in HP

The 52-year-old man was travelling to Delhi from Manali in a private Volvo bus on Sunday night, which was stopped by police for checking near Bhuntar

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
A cannabis plant.
A cannabis plant.(REUTERS/For representation only)
         

An Italian national has been arrested with 1.63 kg cannabis (charas) near Manali in Kullu district.

Claudio Piccirilli (52) was travelling to Delhi from Manali in a private Volvo bus on Sunday night, which was stopped by police for checking near Bhuntar.

Finding his nervousness suspicious police checked his bag and found the cannabis, after which Piccirilli was arrested.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and investigations were being conducted.

Piccirilli had come to Manali two weeks ago and was staying in a guest house, Singh said.

tags
top news
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC
Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision: Centre to SC
Parliament monsoon session: LS passes Homoeopathy and Indian systems of medicine bills
Parliament monsoon session: LS passes Homoeopathy and Indian systems of medicine bills
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In