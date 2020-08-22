e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Former employee held for robbery at rehab centre in Ludhiana

Former employee held for robbery at rehab centre in Ludhiana

Medicines worth Rs 6 lakh stolen from the centre have been recovered from the accused’s possession, police said

chandigarh Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image
Representative image
         

A former employee masterminded the robbery at the de-addiction center on Samrala-Machhiwara road on Thursday night, the police said on Saturday.

“The accused, Jagdeep Singh of Jaipura Village, has been arrested. He was sacked from Navkiran Drug De-addiction Centre a few months ago,” said inspector Rao Varinder Singh, SHO at the Machhiwara police station.

Medicines worth Rs 6 lakh stolen from the centre have been recovered from Jagdeep’s possession.

The SHO said the accused was arrested following a tip-off on Saturday. However, his accomplices are at large. Efforts are on to nab them.

Police said on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Jagdeep and his aides barged into the centre around 2am and overpowered the caretaker. After restraining him, they stole 19,000 tablets worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in cash.

A case of robbery was registered at the Machhiwara police station against unidentified accused following the complaint of Dr Rajesh Kapoor, owner of the centre.

