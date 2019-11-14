Former Punjab-cadre IAS officer meets Imran Khan in Pakistan

chandigarh

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met DS Jaspal, a writer and researcher from India. A former Punjab-cadre IAS officer, Jaspal has authored a book “Tryst with Trees”, documenting historical gurdawaras named after trees. Many of these gurdwaras are located in Pakistan and are named after indigenous trees. Jaspal is visiting Pakistan in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Imran stated that the historic initiative to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was to meet the long-standing request of Sikh community across the world, particularly from India. Jaspal thanked the Prime Minister for the historic Kartarpur initiative and the warm hospitality extended by Pakistan to all the pilgrims

On Wednesday, an exhibition of sacred trees of Sikhism curated by Jaspal attracted good numbers of devotees at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, including governor of Pakistan Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and federal minister of religious affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri.

Appreciating the role of the exhibition in highlighting sacred trees, Sarwar suggested that Jaspal prepare a landscape plan for Kartarpur Sahib focusing on species native to the region. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the implementing agencies to fill vacant areas in Kartarpur with native species and strictly enforce organic farming.

The permanent exhibition, which is in the parikrama of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, is based on images from the coffee table book “Tryst with Trees- Punjab’s Sacred Heritage”, by DS Jaspal.

The book has documented with photographs, 58 sacred Sikh shrines in India and Pakistan which are named after 19 species of trees, like Gurdwara Babe-di-Ber, Sialkot; Gurdwara Nim Sahib; Gurdwara Tahli Sahib; Gurdwara Ritha Sahib; Gurdwara Amb Sahib; Gurdwara Imli Sahib; Gurdwara Pipli Sahib; Gurdwara Jand Sahib; Gurdwara Phalahi Sahib etc.

Sikhism is the only religion in the world whose sacred shrines are named after species of trees.