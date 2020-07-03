Four fatalities, 494 new cases in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:20 IST

Haryana on Friday recorded four Covid-19 deaths and 494 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16,003, officials said.

The four patients who died were from Faridabad. Also, 672 more people across 18 districts got cured of the disease. Among these, the highest 390 patients were from Faridabad district.

There was a significant decline in the number of active cases from 4,657 to 4,057 as compared to last Friday, primarily due to an escalating recovery trajectory. The total number of cured persons on Friday stood at 11,691, which is more than 73% of 16,003 positive cases.

The medical bulletin said there were 59 critically ill patients, including 18 on ventilator support, while 3,998 patients have mild symptoms.

Faridabad with 156 fresh cases was the top contributor to the tally on Friday, followed by Gurugram at 130 and Sonepat at 46. The three national capital region districts bordering Delhi accounted for 67% of the new cases reported on Friday.

The three troublesome districts, however, also accounted for over 72 % of the 11,691 recoveries across the state and 78 % of the 255 deaths due to the contagion.

There was also a significant decline in the number of active cases in Faridabad and Gurugram since last Friday. The number of active cases in Faridabad came down to 923 on July 3 as compared to 1,329 last Friday. Similarly, the number of active cases in Gurugram came down to 1,177 from 1,596 last Friday.

Among the other districts, Rewari reported 38 fresh cases followed by Nuh (20), Jhajjar (16), Rohtak (15), Panipat (14), Sirsa (10), Mahendragarh (9), Karnal (8), Palwal (7), Charkhi Dadri (6), Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal (4 each), Hisar and Jind (3 each) and Panchkula (1). Three districts- Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Yamunanagar did not report any fresh case.

29 more test positive in Sonepat

Twenty nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sonepat. Deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said two people, including a 68-year-old man, who was suffering from cancer and a 39-year-old woman of sector 14 have succumbed to the virus.Ten cases were reported in Bhiwani. Also, 50 more people have recovered from the infection.

Eight cases in Karnal

Eight people, including three women, have tested positive in Karnal, taking the total number of infected people to 367 in the district. As per the health department, new cases include a 60-year-old woman from sector-14, a 28-year-old woman from Taprana village, 60-year-old woman from Jalala village, 22-year-old man from Badarpur, 32-year-old man from sector-13, a 24-year-old man from Munak, 28-year-old man from NDRI and 22-year-old man from Gharaunda. CMO Dr Ashwini Ahuja said the family members of these patients have been quarantined and their samples will also be collected for testing. 28 more people were also discharged.

Four cases in K’shetra

Four people, including two women, tested positive in Kurukshetra, taking the number of infected persons to 137 in the district. CMO Sukhbir Singh said the new cases include a 63-year-old woman from Ramsharan Majra village, 31-year-old woman from Thanesar city, a 49-year-old man from sector 3 and 53-year-old man from Thanesar city. He said all new patients have travel history to Punjab and they have been admitted in the isolation ward. The samples of their family members will be taken for testing.