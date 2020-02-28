e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Four killed in Hoshiarpur car-truck crash

Four killed in Hoshiarpur car-truck crash

chandigarh Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Four people were killed when a Hyundai Verna (PB 10 CW 0307) they were travelling in collided with a truck trailer near Randhawa village on Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, 40km from here, on Friday. The occupants of the car were returning from a wedding in Gurdaspur.

Among those killed was groom’s 23-year-old brother Rajesh Kumar of Fatehpur, who was a sepoy in the Indian army. Three others were identified as Surjit Kumar, 48, a police assistant sub inspector; Rajwinder Singh, 27, of Purana Shala and Manpreet Singh 29, of Ludhiana.

Police said it was very difficult for them to extricate the bodies from the mutilated vehicle. Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Anil Bhanot said a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) had been registered against the trailer driver who fled from the spot.

TEMPO-BUS COLLISION KILLS TWO IN ABOHAR

FEROZEPUR Two people were killed after a tempo was hit by a Punjab Roadways bus near Balluana village in Abohar, sub-division of Fazilka district.

As per information, Gurpiyar Singh of Ghumiar wali village in Muktsar district was driving a tempo (PB-09-J9237) and Pawan Duria of Malout was sitting along. A Punjab Roadways bus hit the tempo near Balluana village on the Abohar-Malout road, killing Gurpiyar and Pawan on the spot.

The bus driver fled the spot. Police have started the investigation.

top news
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News