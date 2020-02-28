Four killed in Hoshiarpur car-truck crash

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:12 IST

Four people were killed when a Hyundai Verna (PB 10 CW 0307) they were travelling in collided with a truck trailer near Randhawa village on Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, 40km from here, on Friday. The occupants of the car were returning from a wedding in Gurdaspur.

Among those killed was groom’s 23-year-old brother Rajesh Kumar of Fatehpur, who was a sepoy in the Indian army. Three others were identified as Surjit Kumar, 48, a police assistant sub inspector; Rajwinder Singh, 27, of Purana Shala and Manpreet Singh 29, of Ludhiana.

Police said it was very difficult for them to extricate the bodies from the mutilated vehicle. Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Anil Bhanot said a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) had been registered against the trailer driver who fled from the spot.

TEMPO-BUS COLLISION KILLS TWO IN ABOHAR

FEROZEPUR Two people were killed after a tempo was hit by a Punjab Roadways bus near Balluana village in Abohar, sub-division of Fazilka district.

As per information, Gurpiyar Singh of Ghumiar wali village in Muktsar district was driving a tempo (PB-09-J9237) and Pawan Duria of Malout was sitting along. A Punjab Roadways bus hit the tempo near Balluana village on the Abohar-Malout road, killing Gurpiyar and Pawan on the spot.

The bus driver fled the spot. Police have started the investigation.