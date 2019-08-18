Four women SIs suspended for negligence on duty in Punjab

chandigarh

The district police on Sunday suspended four women sub-inspectors for negligence on duty.They have been transferred to police line.

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, said that the suspended officers are Sandeep Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib police station, Shakunt Chaudhary from Bassi Pathana police station, Amarpal Kaur from Mandi Gobindgarh police station and Amandeep Brar from Khamanon police station.

Departmental inquiry against them by the district police department has been deputed to superintendent of police (headquarters) Navneet Singh and he has been asked to submit the report within a month to the SSP.

Kondal said that the sub-inspectors were in-charge of crimes against women and children at their sub-divisions.

On Sunday, they were asked to take action on a woman-related case at the Fatehgarh police station. On being contacted, it was found that they were absent from duty without sanctioned leave or permission. .

“Keeping in mind the flood alert and Jammu and Kashmir situation, no officer can leave the station without written permission. However, these 4 sub-inspectors were not present on duty ,” Kondal said.

She added that sub-inspector Gurdeep Kaur who is in-charge of the women cell, took immediate action on the complaint at the Fatehgarh Sahib police station for which she will be awarded cash prize and commendation certificate.

