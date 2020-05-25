e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Frequent interstate travellers won’t be home-quarantined: Mohali deputy commissioner

Frequent interstate travellers won’t be home-quarantined: Mohali deputy commissioner

The DC said frequent travellers will be issued passes by the deputy commissioner and SDMs

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Frequent travellers must download the COVA mobile application and remain active on it.
Frequent travellers must download the COVA mobile application and remain active on it.(HT FLE)
         

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said frequent interstate travellers who need to commute often for professions requirements, including salespersons, transporters, doctors, journalists, business executives, engineers, traders and consultants will not be home-quarantined, as per protocol issued for persons coming to Punjab from other states.

Issuing these directions as per the advisory of the health department, Punjab, the DC said that such people will be issued passes by the deputy commissioner and SDMs.

They will have to give an undertaking regarding self-monitoring their health and inform the district administration if they show any symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever, dry cough, and difficulty in breathing. They must download the COVA mobile application and remain active on it.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In