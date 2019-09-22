From Mexico, with love: ‘Sound therapy better than taking medicines’

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:43 IST

On the second day of the international conference on ‘Integrative medicine and holistic healing’ organised at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) here on Saturday, a 50-year-old sound healing specialist from Mexico, Michelle D Button, said that sound can be a good medium of healing.

Button was called all the way from Mexico for a guest lecture to inform students and faculty of NIPER about the new kind of treatment good for any kind of ailment.

“Sound is a good source of therapy for recovery from any kind of ailment, and it is better than taking medicines and even insulin,” she said. “I know medicines are important at the time of emergency but rest of time, I believe that one can take sound as the way to treat themselves,” she added.

EXPANDING CONSCIOUSNESS

She said her physical and spiritual evolution has been based on learning, walking, experimenting, falling, risking, transforming and accepting herself to live in respect with and for all her relations.

“My work is centered on the expansion of consciousness and the development of human potential to raise the vibration based on universal love, honouring the sacred indigenous teachings,” she said.

On the concept behind sound healing, Button said, “When a musical instrument is played to calm down your pain, it takes you in the atmosphere of peace where you are alone with a calm mind, away from the hustle-bustle of life.”

USING MULTIPLE INSTRUMENTS

Explaining the process, she said that she plays a number of musical instruments: “I play singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, gong, drum, flute and others. I do it in a way that the sound of the music enters into one’s body and it connects you with the divine and that helps to ease down your pain,” she said.

“One’s pain can be of any type. Whether its cancer, stress, anxiety or depression.The sound relives every pain,” she said.

Button also demonstrated her method of healing by performing an exercise with the attendees.

This is her second visited to India: “I visited Vrindavan ten months back. The people here are beautiful and it is great to work with them,” she said.

Khem Raj Garg, a pharmacist who attended the session said, “The sound of the music was touching every cell of my body. The felt as if every pain was being removed from the body.”

With 16 years of experience in the field, Button is the founder of Xicome Music Festival and president of the Institute of Music and Healing Arts for Peace. She is also a promoter of ancestral cultures, social entrepreneur, guardian of the rights of Mother Earth and a holistic therapist. She holds workshops, conferences, women’s circles, meditations, therapies, concerts and global ceremonies across the world.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 00:42 IST