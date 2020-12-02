e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fuel theft: Ludhiana MC chief orders suspension of chief sanitary inspector, two other staffers

Fuel theft: Ludhiana MC chief orders suspension of chief sanitary inspector, two other staffers

Mayor Balkar Sandhu had marked an inquiry after MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon suspected that employees of MC’s Zone C office have been getting fuel allocated against three defunct tractors

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has ordered suspension of a chief sanitary inspector Jagtar Singh and two sanitary inspectors, Gurinder Singh and Satinderjit Singh Bawa, on Wednesday after their role in fuel theft was pointed out in an inquiry conducted by MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana.

The employees have been stopped from coming to duty and their cases have been recommended to the local bodies department for suspension.

Further, services of a contractual driver, Kulwant Singh, have been terminated.

In the orders issued by Sabharwal, chargesheets against the suspended employees have also been recommended to the local bodies department.

In September, mayor Balkar Sandhu had marked an inquiry after MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon suspected that employees of MC’s Zone C office have been getting fuel allocated against three defunct tractors.

Satinderjit was already suspended after the mayor had caught him and a driver for stealing 43 litres of fuel allocated for a fogging machine. An official, requesting anonymity, said that Tiwana has also recommended action against audit department staff who failed to check anomalies in the log books of employees. Tiwana said, “After the mayor marked an inquiry, I checked the log books of the employees for the period from January to May 2020. Even when tractors were not in working condition, the employees got fuel allocated for them. Entries regarding the routes were also not marked properly.”

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In